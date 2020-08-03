Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (PTI): Kerala reported 962 fresh cases, including 15 health workers on Monday, taking the total infection tallyto 26,867 while the death toll climbed to 84 with two more fatalities.

As many as 11,484 people are presently under treatment and 15,278 have recovered, including 815 discharged today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

While 801 people were infected through contact, the source of infection of 40 people is not yet known, he said.

Of the positive cases, 55 had come from abroad and 85 from other states.

Thiruvananthapuram topped the district wise break up of infections with 205 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 106, Alappuzha 101, Thrissur and Malappuram 85 each, Kasaragod 66, Palakkad 59, Kollam 57, Kannur 37, Pathnamthitta 36, Kottayam 35, Kozhikode 33, Wayanad 31 and Idukki 26.

In the last 24 hours, 19,343 samples have been tested.

As many as 1,43,251 people are under observation, including 10,779 in hospitals, including 1,115 admitted today, the Chief Minister said.

So far 4.29 lakh samples have been sent for testing and results of 3,926 are waited.

There are 506 hot spots, as of Monday. PTI UDAPR

