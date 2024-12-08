Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) Kolkata's iconic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is all set to celebrate a century of flight operations, marking an incredible milestone in connecting the 'City of Joy' to the world.

On Sunday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced this milestone, sharing the excitement of a historic journey that began in 1924 at the airport once known as Dum Dum.

From its humble beginnings as a strategic stopover to becoming a major global hub, Kolkata airport's centenary celebrations promise to be a grand affair, with events lined up to honour its legacy and bright future, officials said.

In a post on X, AAI said, "The Airports Authority of India proudly celebrates 100 Glorious Years of #KolkataAirport @aaikolairport, a gateway that has seamlessly bridged the world with the soul of #WestBengal. Originally known as #DumDumAirport, this Iconic Airport stands as a testament to Timeless Brilliance, where History Whispers, Culture Thrives & the Skies Unite."

According to airport sources, the celebrations are set to begin in the third week of December and will continue until the end of March next year.

The event is likely to see the participation of Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

NSCBI airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria shared that several events, including historical exhibitions, cultural programmes, signature campaigns, and panel discussions, are planned for the celebrations.

The airport's journey began in the early 1900s as the Calcutta Aerodrome. By 1924, it was already a major international hub, with KLM Airlines making scheduled stops on their route from Amsterdam to Batavia (now Jakarta).

The year 1924 also saw several historic firsts, including the landing of Royal Air Force aircraft and the arrival of a French pilot, Mr. Doycee, on May 2. The same year, Dum Dum Airport hosted multiple significant landings, including the first night landing, when a flight from Amsterdam arrived on November 14 under torchlight.

Originally located next to the Royal Artillery Armoury in Dum Dum, the airport saw significant growth during British rule when it became a strategic stopover for flights connecting North America, Europe, and Asia.

Sir Stanley Jackson, the then Governor of Bengal, inaugurated the Bengal Flying Club at the Dum Dum Aerodrome in 1929, further solidifying the airport's status.

In the post-World War II era, Kolkata became a key destination for commercial flights. During the 1940s to 1960s, the airport became a prominent stopover hub for international airlines such as Aeroflot, Air France, and Pan Am. However, with the advent of longer-haul aircraft in the 1960s, the airport's role as a stopover hub began to decline.

By the 1990s, Kolkata's airport gained prominence as a major international and domestic hub for passenger and cargo operations. The airport was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in honour of the revolutionary leader, marking a new chapter in its growth.

In the 1990s, the airport underwent significant modernisation. The new domestic terminal, constructed in 1995, reflected the growth of the Indian aviation sector.

With the rise of low-cost carriers in the 2000s, passenger numbers surged, prompting the development of a comprehensive modernization plan.

The plan included the construction of a new integrated terminal, runway extension, and other upgrades. The new terminal, which began construction in 2008, was inaugurated in March 2013, positioning the airport as a leading gateway to and from India.

The 100-year milestone is a testament to Kolkata Airport's historical importance and its continuing role as a vital link in global aviation. The upcoming celebrations will honour its rich legacy while looking forward to a bright future in the world of aviation, an airport official said.

