Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) When Hanamanth Mirji, a farmer from Bantanur village in Karnataka's Bagalkot, agreed to cultivate ICPV 25444, the world's first heat-tolerant pigeonpea, purpose-bred for summer cultivation by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in a small patch of land he owns, he went in with blind faith.

About four months later, he waxes eloquent on the advantages of the yet-to-be-marketed cultivar. For him, the foremost advantage of this variety is that it enables machine harvesting.

"Normally, harvesting pigeonpea takes a lot of labour and time. The stems of this variety are thinner, and the crop matures evenly, both of which make it easier to cut mechanically. Now, I'll be able to bring in the crop faster and at a lower cost," said Mirji.

This is a huge help for a small-time farmer like him, he added.

"I have more time to focus on other work and I am less dependent on hired help," he said.

Mirji believes that this variety could really change the game for farmers cultivating pigeonpea.

"As a legume, pigeonpea also enriches soil health. So, for smallholder farmers, especially in rainfed and resource-constrained areas, this cultivar offers a reliable, efficient option that makes the most of limited irrigation and improves land-use efficiency," said Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT.

For decades, pigeonpea has been synonymous with the monsoon season. The idea of growing it during the hottest months of the year was, until recently, considered impractical, according to ICRISAT scientists.

But with this breakthrough it is also possible now for farmers to make fuller use of fallow lands.

"ICPV 25444's ability to withstand extreme temperatures of up to 45°C, mature within 120-125 days, and grow outside traditional seasons -- thanks to its photo- and thermo-insensitivity-- makes it ideally suited for today's unpredictable climate," Pathak told PTI.

The experiment also demonstrated the power of institutional partnerships.

ICRISAT is collaborating with the Karnataka State Seed Corporation (KSSC) and Department of Agriculture for its experiment in Bantanur village.

According to ICRISAT, Vijendra Sangam, Director (R&D) of KSSC, played a key role by identifying Mirji for the trial as well as mobilising other participants.

Senior leaders from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (UASD), including P L Patil, Vice Chancellor, and B D Biradar, Director of Research, also actively engaged with the stakeholders, said a press note issued by ICRISAT.

Pathak said these kinds of interventions are essential as India continues to face a shortfall in pigeonpea production, despite sustained efforts.

"The target of 5 million tonne annually remains unmet. Climate change has made conventional solutions inadequate," he said.

With India currently importing a sizable quantity of pulses to meet domestic demand, ICPV 25444 also holds great promise in advancing the country's goal of self-sufficiency in pulses, said the ICRISAT Director General.

"This is not just an advancement in plant breeding, it's a step toward climate-smart agriculture that serves both people and the planet," added Pathak.

