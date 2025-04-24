New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday announced that Hubballi Airport in Karnataka has been awarded the Platinum Recognition--the highest level of honour--in the Green Airports Recognition 2025 by Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Hubballi Airport was awarded in the category "Sustainable Energy at Airports" among airports handling less than 6 million passengers per annum, according to a release.

This prestigious honour was declared during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition held in New Delhi on April 16, and the award was received by Rajesh Nilkanth Shinde, Executive Director (Technical), AAI, on behalf of the Chairman, AAI.

The recognition celebrates AAI's innovative 8 MW solar power plant project commissioned at Hubballi Airport in December 2022, which has been a pioneering step towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability. The plant is the first of its kind in India to supply renewable energy to multiple airports within a state, including Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mysuru airports, with plans to extend to upcoming airport terminals in Karnataka, the release said.

The solar power plant is capable of generating over 11 million units of clean electricity annually, contributing to an estimated lifetime reduction of 215,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. This initiative aligns with AAI's strategic vision of promoting green and energy-efficient airport operations by adopting innovative practices across its airports, thereby strengthening India's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The Platinum Recognition by ACI stands as a testament to AAI's unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable infrastructure development, the release added. (ANI)

