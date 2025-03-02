Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): The political landscape of Assam is deteriorating under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, said Dr Bhaban Choudhury after assuming the role of acting state President of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam.

In the Executive Meeting held at the party's state headquarters on March 1, Dr Choudhury, Joint Secretary of AAP's National Committee, was unanimously appointed to the position due to the prolonged absence of the party's permanent president, Manoj Dhanowar, for personal reasons.

Immediately after taking charge, Choudhury strongly condemned the increasing political violence, suppression of democratic protests, and the deliberate defamation campaigns against opposition leaders and their families. In a press statement, he specifically denounced the recent attack on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, calling it a dangerous warning for Assam's political future.

He also criticised the government for restricting opposition protests, placing leaders under house arrest, and creating an atmosphere where even a democratically elected government's legitimacy is now questionable.

"The BJP government is systematically killing democracy by silencing opposition voices. No matter how much suppression they impose, the people of Assam will give them a befitting reply in 2026," Choudhury said.

Highlighting the rising public discontent, he pointed out that the government has failed to address critical issues like skyrocketing prices, communal remarks, environmental destruction due to deforestation, and the recurring floods in Assam.

"The frustration among the common people is growing every day, and in response, the BJP is intentionally creating a chaotic environment to instill fear among the masses," he added.

He further alleged that the BJP government is using fear tactics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections to deter public dissent.

"If a double-engine government, with full control over the Home Department, still cannot prevent lawlessness, it only proves that the situation is being deliberately created for political gains," he asserted.

Additionally, Dr Choudhury criticised the Biplab Sharma Report, calling it a politically motivated document. "The investigation ignored key testimonies, favoring only the accused's version, which even the judiciary does not find credible. This is a clear conspiracy to malign opposition leadership," he said.

He also condemned the targeted defamation of opposition MPs' and MLAs' spouses while questioning why the government has failed to investigate more serious allegations, such as illegal coal mining in Umrangsu and the disproportionate assets of ruling party members.

"The entire administrative machinery is being misused for political vendettas," he remarked.

Dr Choudhury concluded by stating that under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, the BJP government has dragged Assam's politics to an all-time low, turning it into a battleground for personal enmity rather than governance. "This trend is extremely dangerous for the future of Assam's political system," he warned. (ANI)

