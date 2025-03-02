Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission has achieved its first moon landing after a long journey through space. The "Ghost riders in the sky" mission comes on the heels of the first ever commercial moon landing last year.A US private spaceship has achieved its first ever uncrewed lunar landing on Sunday, marking the second commercial moon landing.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost touched down near an ancient volcanic vent on Mare Crisium, a large basin in the northeast corner of the moon's Earth-facing side.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

