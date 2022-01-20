Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 20 (ANI): AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Thursday that the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri assembly seat and he would travel the entire state to canvass for party candidates.

He said the decision to field Mann, who is MP from Sangrur, from Dhuri is part of the election strategy.

Also Read | Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Sign MoU on Plan to Revive Saraswati River.

Mann had contested the last polls from Jalalabad against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Every election has its own political strategy. We want Bhagwant Mann to campaign all over Punjab. This time the party has made him the CM candidate, so obviously, we would like that all of his energy should not be spent on one assembly seat only," Chadha said.

Also Read | Darjeeling Zoo Restocks Two Pairs of Endangered Red Pandas in Singalila National Park (See Pics).

In 2017 polls, AAP had fielded some of its heavy-weight leaders against big leaders of other parties.

Chadha said the party was fighting the upcoming polls with a different strategy.

"We want them (senior leaders) to go across Punjab and seek votes for Aam Aadmi Party. The party is fighting this election with a different strategy. Bhagwant Mann is such a personality that people all over Punjab look up to him with hope," he said.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday declared Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)