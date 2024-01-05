New Delhi, January 5: The Aam Aadmi Party Senior Leader Sanjay Singh has been re-nominated as a member of Rajyasabha by his party as the present term is expiring on January 27, 2024. In this regard, an application was moved in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for permission to take signatures of Singh on an 'Undertaking' which is stated to be required in connection with getting a 'No Dues Certificate' for the applicant (Sanjay Singh) from Rajya Sabha.

It was also submitted that the present term of the applicant as a Member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27, 2024, and the Returning Officer has already issued a notice dated January 02, 2024, for the conduction of election of Members to the Council of States by the elected members of Delhi Legislative Assembly and nominations for the same are to be submitted not later than January 09, 2024. Aam Aadmi Party Re-nominates MP Sanjay Singh for Rajya Sabha as His Current Term Ends on January 27

It was also requested by the Court through an application that the above 'Undertaking' to be executed by the applicant on a given format may be permitted to be signed by him from judicial custody. It was also requested for directions to the Jail Superintendent concerned to permit signatures of the accused to be taken on a 'Nomination Form' for Rajya Sabha and its supporting documents to be submitted before the Returning Officer of Rajya Sabha in connection with the above election.

It was also submitted that the 'Nomination Form' and other supporting documents will be issued after submission of the above 'No Dues Certificate' Noting the submissions, Special Judge MK Nagpal in an order passed on January 4, 2024, allowed the application and disposed-off with directions to the Jail Superintend concerned that in addition to the above 'Undertaking', he will permit signatures of the accused to be taken on 'Nomination Form' and other supporting documents to be submitted by him in connection with the said election as and when the same are presented by his family members or Counsels in meeting with accused in jail.

Sanjay Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader is an accused in a money laundering case related to the Excise policy case and was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the Enforcement Directorate. His bail plea was dismissed by the trial court on December 22, 2023 and stated that, the Court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering. There are reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering." Sanjay Singh Bail Rejected: Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP MP in Excise Policy Case

The Trial Court said, "The evidence and material show involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI."

The court further said, " The evidence and material are also sufficient to furnish this court reasonable grounds for believing that he is 'guilty' of the said offence in terms of provisions contained Under section 45 of the PMLA..It can be said that the conditions laid down by section 45 for the grant of bail are not satisfied."

