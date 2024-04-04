New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) An AAP delegation on Thursday met the Delhi chief electoral officer over "objectionable" hoardings put up by the BJP in the national capital.

The BJP has put up several objectionable posters and hoardings, some of which have used photographs of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Atishi said.

"Our legal team, six days ago, complained about these objectionable posters and hoardings but no action was taken. We met the chief electoral officer since no action has been taken over the objectionable hoardings and posters of the BJP," she said.

This is also worrisome because many questions have already been raised over a "level playing field" for political parties during the Lok Sabha elections, Atishi said.

"It has happened for the first time in the history of the country that an elected chief minister (Kejriwal) was arrested after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, bank accounts of a major opposition party were frozen, the Income Tax department is sending notices to political parties amid campaigning, the AAP office was sealed for four days," she charged.

The whole country is worried if all the parties are getting a level playing field, the AAP leader claimed.

"We will seek an appointment from the Election Commission if no action is taken by the Delhi chief electoral officer's office," Atishi said and added it is also worrying that the poll panel is not giving appointments to the opposition parties.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls is turning into a historic one for the "wrong reasons", she said, pointing out that it is the Election Commission's constitutional responsibility to preserve the country's democracy.

"We hope the Election Commission will not function as a weapon of one party or the central government," she said.

The AAP is contesting four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The Congress, its alliance partner, is contesting the remaining three seats.

