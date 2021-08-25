New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday launched 'Mission Sahara' to help the transgender community in his constituency.

Chadha distributed free ration kits, comprising rice, wheat, oil and spices, among transgenders in the Rajinder Nagar constituency under the initiative, according to a statement.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Almost A Month After She Went Missing; One Arrested.

He launched the mission after the area district magistrate along with a non-profit organisation Community Empowerment Trust approached him to help the transgender community which has witnessed tough times in the pandemic, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)