New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Upper House on Friday and demanded a discussion on the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States.

He gave the notice to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

He wrote, "I would like to draw your attention to a very important and serious issue that is linked to India's economic, trade and diplomatic policy. By the United States of America, a tariff of 25% has been imposed on India's major exports in sectors such as auto components, electronics, jewellery, textiles and processed food from August 2025."

Sanjay Singh added, "In addition, economic punitive action has been taken on India's defence and energy relations with Russia, which has not only caused massive economic instability but has also seen widespread panic among domestic and international investors."

Singh alleged that the stock market recorded a loss of Rs 25.5 lakh after the US President Donald Trump announced the tariffs and highlighted that the move will have a "serious implication" on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Within minutes of the said announcement, the stock market recorded a loss of Rs 25.5 lakh crore, which reflects the depth of this crisis. This issue has very serious and far-reaching implications for the Indian economy, trade policy, foreign policy and the livelihoods of millions of workers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) directly and indirectly associated with these sectors," the AAP MP wrote.

He added, "The punitive nature of these tariffs, especially linking them to India's sovereign defence decisions, is a matter of serious concern for India's strategic autonomy and global trade relations. Therefore, I request you to suspend all the proceedings of the House under Rule 267 and have an immediate discussion on this very important national issue."

Earlier on Thursday, addressing the issue, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made statements in both the Houses of Parliament.

"On April 2, 2025, the US President issued an executive order on reciprocal tariffs...ten per cent baseline duty in effect since April 2025. With a 10% baseline tariff, a total of 26% tariff was announced for India. Full country-specific additional tariff was scheduled to come into effect on April 9, but on April 10, this was extended initially for 90 days and then extended till August 1, 2025," Goyal said.

"Government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of the welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs and stakeholders of the industrial sector. We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our national interest. The Government is confident that we will continue our swift journey of inclusive and consistent development towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Aatmanirbharta ki ore Bharat aatmavishwas se badh raha hai," he added.

This came after Trump, on Wednesday, announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and a penalty for importing Russian oil. (ANI)

