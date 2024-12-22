Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): Aman Arora, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit, attributed the party's victory in the Punjab Municipal Elections to Arvind Kejriwal's "clean politics."

"AAP has won 55 per cent of wards in Punjab in the elections held in 977 wards yesterday. The credit goes to Arvind Kejriwal's clean politics. We believe in winning people's hearts and not conducting politics by pushing people," Arora told ANI.

Also Read | Suicide Attempt at Sovabazar Metro Station: Kolkata Metro Services Partially Disrupted After Man Jumps in Front of Moving Train.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang highlighted the contribution of both urban and rural areas in the party's success.

"AAP has won 55 per cent of wards alone. Even independents have won a significant number of wards. Cities and rural areas alike have supported AAP in these elections," he told ANI.

Also Read | BPSC Students Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Protesters, Writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Exams Cancellation (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party workers on the resounding victory.

Kejriwal described the win as a triumph for every Punjabi's aspirations.

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal wrote, "This victory is the victory of every Punjabi's dreams. You voted for development, honesty, and a progressive Punjab. Many congratulations to the people of Punjab, CM Mann sahab, and every AAP worker for this magnificent victory in the Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections."

In the Punjab Municipal Elections, AAP secured victories in 522 out of 961 wards (nearly 55 per cent) and 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils and Panchayats.

The AAP Punjab handle on X dedicated the win to "every Punjabi who dreams of a better future."

"Congratulations to every grassroots volunteer of AAP Punjab as the party wins 522 out of 961 wards (55 per cent) and 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils and Panchayats! The people have chosen progress, honesty, and change under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal ji and @BhagwantMann ji. This victory belongs to every Punjabi who dreams of a better future. Thank you for your trust and support!" AAP Punjab posted on X.

The post added: "Aam Aadmi Party performed brilliantly in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections held in Punjab. The people of Punjab created history by winning 522 out of 961 wards across the state. Aam Aadmi Party also won 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils and Panchayats. This victory is the victory of the whole of Punjab. Under the leadership of National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the development of Punjab is moving at full speed and will continue."

Polls were conducted across wards in municipal corporations, municipal councils, and Nagar Panchayats throughout the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)