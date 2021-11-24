Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday raised questions on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's announcement to fix at Rs 100 the monthly charges for a cable TV connection, saying the government should immediately issue a notification if it thinks it can fix these rates.

Senior AAP leader and spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang claimed that huge support, which his party is getting from the public ahead of next year's Punjab assembly polls, has "unnerved" the ruling Congress.

As a result of it, the chief minister has been making announcements without any thought, "but in reality nothing is being done on the ground", Kang claimed.

"That is why Chief Minister Channi was being ridiculed by the people as a fake Kejriwal," he said.

About the announcement to fix Rs 100 monthly charge, Kang said, "Let the chief minister tell how it will be possible? When will the notification be issued? Prior to announcing the decision, did Charanjit Singh Channi conduct any study or research on the rules and regulations of the state and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for cable network operations?

"If Chief Minister Channi had given even a little thought to these aspects and facts, he would not have made the 'Tughlaqi farman' (diktat) by announcing Rs 100 per cable connection because cable network rates are set by TRAI," he said.

Kang challenged the Channi government to issue an immediate notification about Rs 100 per month for cable connection.

"If the government does not do so, the AAP will gherao the chief minister's residence in the coming days," he said.

Cable Operator's Association of Punjab also raised questions on the announcement made by the chief minister, saying it is the TRAI which regulates the cable TV industry.

Addressing a rally in Ludhiana on Monday, Channi had announced to fix at Rs 100 the monthly charges for a cable TV connection.

Now, people need not to pay more than Rs 100 per month and strict action will be taken against those not adhering to the new rates, he had said.

"If anyone harasses you, inform me," Channi said in the rally.

