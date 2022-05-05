Prayagraj, May 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the Chandauli and Lalitpur incidents in Uttar Pradesh, saying that justice is not possible otherwise as policemen are involved in these cases.

"Policemen are accused in both these cases. Therefore, justice cannot be achieved through any police investigation. We ask the government to get the Chandauli and Lalitpur cases investigated by the CBI under the supervision of the High Court," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who is in-charge of party affairs in UP.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road, 6 Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

The AAP will stage protests across UP on May 7 on these incidents and submit a memorandum to demand a CBI inquiry into them, Singh said while talking to reporters here.

In Chandauli, a young woman had died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid on May 1 after which a case of culpable homicide was registered against six police personnel. Her family members had alleged that she was raped.

Also Read | Today’s India Like a Plane Flying Backwards, It’s Headed for Crash, Says Arundhati Roy.

In Lalitpur, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by four people, was allegedly raped again by a station house officer of a police station where she had been left by her attackers. The SHO was arrested on Wednesday.

The AAP leader also alleged that the Central government has created the power crisis in the country. "The country is at number three in the world in terms of coal production. An artificial coal crisis has been created in the country so that coal can be procured from Adani," Singh said.

Singh said on the lines of RSS, his party will organise 'Tiranga shakhas' in UP from July 1.

“There will be talks about love, unity and brotherhood in our shakhas. Our slogan is that the tricolour and the Constitution of India are the identity of every Indian," he said.

“Preamble of the Constitution will be read by placing the tricolour in front of our shakhas. India will not be run by the decree of Yogi-Modi, but by the Constitution of India. As many as 10,000 shakhas will be organised in the state from July 1," he said.

On party's preparations for the upcoming municipal elections in UP, Singh said, "There are about 12,000 wards in the entire state and also there are posts of mayors and chairpersons. The AAP will contest on all seats."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)