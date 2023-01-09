Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up a full-fledged organisation and contest "all small and big polls" in Maharashtra, party leader Gopal Italia said on Monday.

Its Maharashtra unit chief Preeti Sharma Menon said the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit will fight the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections with all its strength.

Education, health, electricity, water, roads and cleanliness will be the major issues on which AAP with fight the civic polls in the metropolis, Menon added.

"Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal a full fledged party organisation will be set up in Maharashtra and we will contest all big and small elections in the state with full strength," said Italia, who is the party's national joint secretary and Maharashtra in charge.

No other party was serious about solving the problems of Mumbaikars, he claimed, adding the people now have an alternative in the form of AAP.

The AAP has formed a government in Punjab and acquired 13 per cent vote share in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections, garnering over 40 lakh votes, Italia said.

The party also won five seats in Gujarat and earned the status of National Party.

The AAP also dislodged the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where the latter was in power for many years.

With these wins, AAP has generated a wave of new hope and fresh expectations across the country, he said.

"Maharashtra has too many parties and too many leaders but no one is working for its citizens. People are left at the mercy of God and are helpless," Italia claimed.

