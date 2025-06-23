Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI): AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora expressed gratitude to the public and the party leadership after his victory from the Ludhiana West assembly by-polls on Monday.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West (Punjab) Assembly by-election by a margin of 10,637 votes, garnering 35,179 votes in total.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Arora said, "I express my gratitude to all the citizens of Ludhiana and also thank all the volunteers, counsellors, MLAs, ministers, leaders, and especially our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal."

The AAP candidate's wife, Sandhya Arora, also spoke to ANI and said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everybody for supporting Sanjeev Arora. He is a man of development and will fulfil all the promises."

Following Sanjeev Arora's victory, AAP workers celebrated and distributed sweets in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora won the Ludhiana West assembly by-elections, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal was asked if he would go to the Rajya Sabha.

"I am not going to the Rajya Sabha. Party's Political Affairs Committee will decide who will go to the Rajya Sabha," said Kejriwal.

Reacting to Sanjeev Arora's victory in the Ludhiana West (Punjab) by-election, Punjab Minister Balbir Singh said, "It is a big day for Aam Aadmi Party. We have registered impressive wins both here and in Gujarat. This is happening because people like Arvind Kejriwal's ideology....Party's senior leadership will decide (on appointing Sanjeev Arora as a Cabinet minister)."

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also reacted to the same and said, "I would like to thank all voters in Ludhiana for the Ludhiana victory. Congratulations to all leaders of party, national convener Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann, Sanjeev Arora and all workers of party. This is a victory of the party, of the government, of our work, of our policies...I think in the time to come, AAP will form a government in Punjab in 2027 again..."

Earlier in the day, in Gujarat's Visavadar Assembly by-election, AAP's Gopal Italia defeated BJP's Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned.

In a post on X, AAP Gujarat expressed their gratitude, stating, "Many thanks to the people of Visavadar, Bhensan and Junagadh villages for choosing the politics of work of Aam Aadmi Party"

Punjab AAP incharge, Manish Sisodia, also spoke to ANI and said, "This is a matter of great joy for every worker of AAP that the party has won two seats in the by-elections. Both seats are very important...This boosts the morale of AAP workers in Punjab. The people of Punjab have given their stamp of approval for the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government. They are happy with the work being done. It was being discussed in Punjab that these are semi-finals. We have won the semi-final, it is now time for the final. Gujarat too was very important for us. Gopal Italia is a sharp leader, to raise the issues of Gujarat and raise the voices of all those people whose voices were always suppressed - he will emerge as a strong voice..."

Counting for the assembly by-elections held in five constituencies in four states - Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab - began on Monday at 8 am.

Two assembly bypolls were held in Gujarat, one each in Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, on Tuesday (June 19).

Polling took place at the Assembly constituencies of Kadi (SC) and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab and Kaliganj in West Bengal.

The Nilambur Assembly segment in Kerala recorded the highest polling percentage, 73.26 per cent; the lowest was recorded in Ludhiana West (51.33 per cent) in Punjab. Kadi saw a voter turnout of 54.49 per cent, Visavadar (54.61 per cent), and Kaliganj (69.89 per cent).

The Ludhiana (west) Assembly seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi.

AAP fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, the Congress has fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Parupkar Singh Ghumman. (ANI)

