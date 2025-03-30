New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Former Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, on Sunday, accused the BJP-led government in the national capital of making an "inhumane" decision to discontinue the Farishtey scheme in its latest budget.

Bhardwaj highlighted that the scheme, which was introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal government in 2017, provided immediate and free treatment for road accident victims at private hospitals, with all expenses borne by the Delhi government, as per a party release.

As per the release, the AAP leader claimed that by 2021, nearly 10,000 people benefited from the scheme, meaning thousands of lives were saved. He slammed the BJP Government's decision, calling it unimaginable that any government would shut down a scheme designed to save lives. He asserted that the BJP has once again turned its back on Delhiites.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted the consequences of the lack of immediate medical care.

"A few years ago, an accident took place in Delhi. The victim was taken to a Delhi Government hospital, but he did not receive treatment. He was then taken to another hospital run by the Delhi government, where again, he was denied treatment. After that, he was taken to a hospital under the central government, but he did not receive treatment there either," Bhardwaj said.

"Finally, he was taken to another central government hospital, but even there, he was not treated, and he succumbed to his injuries. This incident was widely covered in the media and was heard in the High Court for a long time. The court gave several directions on the matter," he continued.

The former Delhi Minister explained that the Farishtey scheme was introduced to address such failures in emergency healthcare.

"It was to prevent such irregularities that the Arvind Kejriwal government introduced the Farishtey scheme in 2017. However, now the newly formed BJP Government in Delhi has shut it down. As a result, accident victims will no longer get immediate and free treatment at private hospitals, which means thousands of lives will be lost every year."

Saurabh Bharadwaj revealed that the BJP had been attempting to end the scheme even when AAP was in power.

"When the Aam Aadmi Party was in power in Delhi, I wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor in 2023 as the Health Minister, informing him that officials under his administration were conspiring to shut down the Farishtey scheme. I told him that the funds allocated for the scheme had not been released by the officials. However, the Lieutenant Governor dismissed my complaint as false and took no action. Left with no other option, I had to approach the Supreme Court," he said.

He described how legal intervention forced the release of funds for the scheme, saying, "The case was heard by a bench comprising Justice Gavai and Justice K.V. Viswanathan. The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Lieutenant Governor, and under pressure, the officials under his administration finally released the funds, allowing the Farishtey scheme to resume."

He asserted, "The BJP has always wanted to shut down this scheme. Earlier, they tried to do it through the LG, and now that they have formed the government in Delhi, they have shut it down directly."

Bharadwaj showcased real-life examples of people saved by the scheme. During the press conference, videos of individuals whose lives were saved under the Farishtey scheme were shown.

Referring to these, he said, "Whenever an accident happened on the road, people would slow down their vehicles, look at the victim, and drive away. The reason was that they feared being asked to pay for the victim's treatment if they took them to the hospital, facing police inquiries and unnecessary harassment."

Explaining how the scheme encouraged public participation in saving lives, he said, "Under the Farishtey scheme, the Arvind Kejriwal government had announced that anyone who took an accident victim to a private hospital would not have to bear any expenses, as the Delhi government would cover the full cost of treatment. Moreover, they would be rewarded with an honorarium and a certificate. This initiative encouraged people to help each other, and between 2017 and 2022, nearly 10,000 lives were saved."

He also warned that ending the scheme puts everyone at risk, regardless of political affiliation. "The first hour after an accident, known as the 'Golden Hour,' is crucial because timely treatment can save a life. Those who voted for the BJP should reflect on this: when an accident happens, it does not check whether the victim is from the BJP, Congress, or Aam Aadmi Party. It can happen to anyone."

He slammed the BJP government's decision, calling it inhumane: "Only someone with a monstrous mindset would shut down a scheme that saves lives." (ANI)

