New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former chairperson of Delhi Women's Commission, Swati Maliwal took oath as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday ahead of the the start of the interim budget session.

According to sources, Maliwal was asked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for a re-take of the oath after she inadvertently read out the oath intended for nominated Rajya Sabha members.

The sources further said that Maliwal's oath-taking was 'disrupted' by 'unwarranted sloganeering' in the House which was another reason for her being asked for a second take.

In response to the eventful day, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reaffirmed her unwavering dedication to serving the nation.

Maliwal pledged to remain steadfast in amplifying grassroots concerns.

"Today is a big day for me. Today I took an oath that my life will be dedicated to the country. I am an activist, and I will always be an activist. I will always raise the issues from the ground level," Maliwal said while speaking to ANI.

Expressing concern over the suspension of opposition MPs, Maliwal said, "If all the MPs of the opposition are suspended then who will question the government? So suspending the opposition MPs is a sad thing."

The three candidates of AAP filed their nominations on January 8 in the national capital.

AAP renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term, while Swati Maliwal, who was the former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been sent to the Rajya Sabha for the first time.

Swati Maliwal replaced Sushil Gupta to represent her party in the upper house. (ANI)

