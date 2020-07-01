New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The services of Aarogya Setu, Coronavirus tracking mobile application, have resumed on early Wednesday after users complained of a technical glitch.

The users of the Aarogya Setu app late Tuesday faced some issues while trying to login.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra, Second In A Day.

"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," Aarogya Setu tweeted earlier.

After the problem was rectified, the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated, "Setu is back!! (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Hits 103 Km East of Katra : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)