New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The 2018 abetment to suicide case, in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, has no basis and the investigation into the matter is totally illegal, said the lawyer of another accused Nitesh Sarda on Thursday.

Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Sarda -- were arrested on Wednesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibag district magistrate court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.

"The court yesterday heard the arguments in detail very patiently and refused to send the accused to police remand. This case has no basis. It is a big victory for us as remand sought by Mumbai Police was rejected on the very first day," advocate Vijay Aggarwal told ANI here.

Aggarwal added that Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is applicable only when abetment to suicide is "done actively" and that the case does not satisfy the test of law for the same.

"An overly sensitive person may commit suicide due to circumstances, but that will not make another person liable for the same until there was any abetment, which in the present case was absent," Aggarwal said.

A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. (ANI)

