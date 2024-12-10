New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Senior diplomat Abhay Kumar has been appointed India's new ambassador to Georgia.

Kumar, a joint secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is currently serving as deputy director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the MEA.

Kumar joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2003 after completing his postgraduate degree in geography from the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He served as India's 21st ambassador to Madagascar, concurrently accredited to Comoros, from 2019 to 2022, and as deputy chief of mission at the Indian Embassy in Brasilia from 2016 to 2019.

Kumar earlier served as first secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu from 2012 to 2016 and as consul at the Consulate General of India in St Petersburg, Russia, from 2007 to 2010.

He served at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Kumar speaks Russian, Portuguese, English, Nepali, Hindi, Magahi and has a working knowledge of French.

He is a writer as well with several published books to his credit.

