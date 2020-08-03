New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) AAP leader Abhinav Rai has been appointed co-incharge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh announced on Monday.

"Heartiest congratulations to @aapabhinav on being made the co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh," Singh tweeted.

Also Read | Mumbai in 'Mission Begin Again' Mode: Malls Without Theatres And Restaurants, Market Places to Open From August 5.

Rai said he will put it in all his efforts towards the welfare of people in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)