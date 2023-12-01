New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday held a virtual media briefing addressed by Director General IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and said that minimum and maximum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country.

IMD in its briefing said, "During December 2023, minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country. And maximum temperatures for December 2023 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India and North India".

During the upcoming winter season (December 2023 to February 2024), above normal minimum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country adding that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas over central and northwest India, DG IMD further added.

On the occurrence of cold wave, IMD stated, "The occurrence of cold waves over north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely remain below normal."

Speaking about the monthly rainfall forecast for December, Mohapatra said it is most likely to be above normal across the country.

"Monthly rainfall for December 2023 over the South Peninsular India consisting of five meteorological subdivisions (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka) is most likely to be normal (69-131 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA))," he added.

"Above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the northwest, adjoining areas of central and east India and some areas of extreme south peninsular India. The below-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of northeast India, north peninsular India and adjoining areas of central India," IMD further stated. (ANI)

