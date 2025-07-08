New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday held a protest alleging delays in the PhD admission process and administrative irregularities in the university's Hindi Department.

There was no immediate response from the administration regarding the allegations.

The protest follows the conclusion of the official admission schedule for PhD Phase II, which, as per the university notification, had its interviews scheduled till June 6 and departmental recommendations due by June 13.

However, ABVP alleged that the Hindi Department has still not released the final list of selected candidates, causing distress among applicants.

Aprajita, ABVP Delhi State Joint Secretary, said, "It is unacceptable that weeks after the official schedule ended, students are still waiting for clarity. The delay is affecting their academic planning and causing mental stress."

Protesters also raised concerns over alleged administrative apathy in the department, claiming that routine tasks like certificate issuance and processing of applications are often delayed unnecessarily.

Some staff members have been accused of misbehaving with students and subjecting them to repeated harassment.

"The department that is supposed to be the flag-bearer of Hindi language and culture is becoming a source of anxiety for students. If the administration does not act, we will escalate the matter to the Vice Chancellor's office," Aprajita added.

The student outfit has demanded immediate release of the PhD admission list and redressal of all student grievances.

