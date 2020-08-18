Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) An ACP-rank official in Hyderabad was suspended on Monday on the charge of "immoral behaviour", police said.

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy issued the orders placing Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram Division) S Jayaram, under suspension, officials said.

Jayaram was attached to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

"We inquired (into the charge of immoral behaviour against the ACP) and then action (suspending him) was initiated," an officer told PTI. PTI

