Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): A day after PM Modi on his visit to his constituency Varanasi met with senior Police officials and enquired on the progress of the investigation in the Gang Rape case reported in the city, UP Police say that action is being taken against the arrested people.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said that no one was allowed to hold a 'sabha' on the basis of caste, further stating that action would be taken against anyone who took the law into their hands.

"On the statement of the victim, action is being taken. More than 10 people have been arrested..."He further said, "No one is allowed to hold a 'sabha' on the basis of caste. Action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their hands. But if someone protests democratically, there is no restriction on that.

On April 11, three more accused were arrested in the gang rape case, taking the total arrests to 12, as per police officials.

They were brought to the court and sent to district jail on the court's order.

ACP Vidush Saxena said, "A total of 12 accused have been arrested and are being sent to judicial custody. The remaining accused are being identified and will be accounted for soon. The victim and the family are being provided aid under the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scheme. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Three more accused have been arrested and sent to jail."

Earlier, on April 9, nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

The lawyer of one of the accused said that a total of 23 people have been accused in the case. The victim's father narrated the ordeal that his daughter had to undergo.

The victim's father said, "My daughter left home to visit her friend. All these incidents happened to her soon after. She left home on 29 March and visited the ghat with her friend and spent a day there. She came in contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days passed by. We were all worried, and fearing judgement, we tried finding her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on 3 April. She was found on 4 April by the police. She was in bad state. After treatment, when she became normal, she narrated the whole incident."

According to the police, the girl was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days. The police are still searching for the other accused.

"She was intoxicated many times by many people and was gang-raped. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied Commerce in her inter, and she was planning on pursuing sports. She is 19 years old. I do not know or recognise any accused. Yogi Adityanath is known for tactfully handling such cases. I urge him to give us justice. I do not demand the accused to be hanged, but the punishment should be so severe that people think twice before raping anyone," he further said.

Alok Saurabh, a lawyer of one of the accused, said, "A total of 23 people have been accused in this. 11 people are unidentified" (ANI)

