Amaravati, Jan 1 (PTI) Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,200-mark once again as fresh cases outnumbered the number of recoveries on Saturday, a health bulletin stated.

The state reported 176 fresh cases as against 103 recoveries in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, the latest bulletin said. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the state in a day.

The cumulative case tally of COVID-19 in the state touched 20,77,321 with 20,61,599 recoveries while the death toll stands at 14,495, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases has now gone up to 1,227, after falling to 1,049 three days ago.

Visakhapatnam district reported the maximum cases of 40, followed by Chittoor with 29, Krishna 26, Guntur 21 and Ananthapuramu 18 fresh cases, while the remaining eight districts added less than 10 cases each.

