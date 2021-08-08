Amaravati, Aug 8 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has fallen below the 20,000-mark, a bulletin said on Sunday.

Tne State saw 19,949 cases, the bulletin said.

There were 2,050 fresh cases and 2,458 recoveries in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The gross COVID-positive cases touched 19,82,308 while the recoveries increased to 19,48,828.

With 18 deaths in the 24 hours, the toll rose to a total of 13,531 till date, the bulletin said.

East Godavari reported 375 new cases, Chittoor 324, SPS Nellore 221, Prakasam 212, Guntur 209, Krishna 192 and West Godavari 145. Three districts saw between 50 and 100 new cases each while the remaining three logged less than 50 each. Chittoor and Krishna saw five fresh fatalities each, East Godavari and Guntur two each and four districts one each in a day.

