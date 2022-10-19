Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload in the state fell to 3,865 with 405 people recovering from the disease, the health department said Wednesday.

With the new cases, the infection tally reached 35,89,781 while the death toll stayed at 38,048 with no more fatalities reported, it said.

Also Read | Competition Commission of India Penalises OYO, GoIbibo, MakeMyTrip for Anti-Competitive Conduct.

So far, 35,47,868 people have recuperated from the viral disease.

Six districts logged the majority of the new cases with Chennai leading with 61 infections while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Ukraine Advises Citizens To Leave War-Torn Nation Due to 'Deteriorating Security Situation'.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,006 active infections and overall 7,92,066 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,666 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,96,59,031, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)