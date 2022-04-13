Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Kerala Police issued notice to two more persons in the 2017 actress assault case to appear before it for interrogation on Wednesday.

One notice was issued to Anoop, who is the brother of Malayalam actor Dileep, and the other notice was issued to Suraj, the brother-in-law of Dileep.

Also Read | West Bengal Bypolls 2022: Asansol, Ballygunge Bypolls See Lower Turnout, Minor Incidents of Violence Reported.

The Crime Branch asked them to appear at Aluva Police Club on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch also issued notice to Malayalam actress and wife of Dileep, Kavya Madhavan for interrogation on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Says She is Under House Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dileep is the eighth accused in this case.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the probe by April 15.

An actress working in South Indian Movies was abducted and allegedly molested inside a car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)