Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Malayalam film director Balachandra Kumar on Tuesday appeared before the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

At the same time, the Crime Branch continued its interrogation of actor Dileep, who is accused in the case.

The Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.

Earlier in November, Balachandra Kumar has levelled a series of allegations against Dileep in connection to the case. He had shared audio recordings which led to new conspiracies in the case against actor Dileep.

Further, Dileep was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who have been investigating the actor assault case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

