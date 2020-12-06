New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a repeal of the recent farm laws by the government.

"The laws are corporate-friendly and anti-farmer, and will eventually end up hurting the farmers' earnings. Through these contentious laws, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee that has been the farmers' safety net since the Green Revolution of 1960s is being snatched away from them under the pretext of giving farmers more playing ground and a better platform for their produce. The laws have not been discussed in the parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and have been hurriedly passed amid ruckus through a voice vote," Chowdhary said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

"The essence of democracy is "government of the people, by the people and for the people". There have been many precedents of repeal of the bills/laws passed by Parliament. In 2013, the Parliament enacted the historic Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition,

Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act (LARR Act), which repealed and replaced the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, following decades of conflict over compulsory acquisition of land under the 1894 Act," he added.

Chowdhary further wrote: "The government must bow to the supreme will and aspirations of the people and accordingly repeal the farm laws at the earliest, as the livelihood of millions of farmers is at stake."

Congress has decided to support the call of Bharat Bandh on December 8 by farmer organisations.

The fifth round of talks between the government and farmer leaders was held with the representatives of 40 farmer unions held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday.

The next round of talks will take place on December 9.

Tomar said the Narendra Modi Government is committed to the welfare of farmers.

"MSPs have been hiked multiple times and will continue in the future," he said.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

