Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagging incidents of alleged attack on his party workers in Murshidabad district by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Also Read | Bhopal Man Duped of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext of Cancelling His Life Insurance Policies; Case Registered.

In a letter to the CM on Thursday, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that members of the Mamata Banerjee-led party unleashed violence on Congress workers in Raninagar area, with the police witnessing the episode and not taking any action.

Seeking the CM's intervention in the matter, Chowdhury said, "Please take steps to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in the particular area and ensure justice for the victims (sic)."

Also Read | India, US Sign Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

"Under this precarious situation which has been prevailing over that area, it calls for immediate administrative action against those miscreants," he added.

A police officer, when approached, said houses of three Congress workers were vandalised and their property looted during clash between two groups at Raninagar on September 2.

Denying that the TMC had any role to play in the incident, the party's district leader, Saoni Singha Roy, said the clash was a fallout of infighting in the Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)