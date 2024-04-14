Dehradun, Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked voters in Uttarakhand to give all five parliamentary seats to the party as they did in 2014 and 2019.

"The choice in these elections is between nation first and family first. People in Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind about handing over all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state to Narendra Modi.

"In Uttarakhand also you should present him with a garland of five lotuses to give him a third term in office for a developed and self-reliant India," Adityanath said addressing an election rally in Srinagar Garhwal which is part of the Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni is contesting from the seat.

"On the one side there is the guarantee of a family-centric party to push the country towards terrorism, separatism and corruption and on the other there is Narendra Modi's guarantee of a developed and self-reliant India," he said.

He said the BJP's manifesto released on Sunday clearly delineates the roadmap for a developed India.

He attacked the Congress for changing its stand on Lord Ram after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Earlier the Congress denied that Ram ever existed. Now that a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built, it has begun to say Ram belongs to all," he said.

He also criticised the Congress for saying that the country's minority had the first right on its resources.

"If it was so why did you divide the country? Where would the people of India go?" he asked.

Adityanath expressed confidence that Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi, will give its blessings once again to the "righteous" and not to "devilish forces."

"We have seen a changing India in the last ten years. India's prestige has grown all over the world during the period. The country's borders are secure. Internal security situation under Congress was very bad with 150 districts in the country in the grip of naxalism. Now it is confined to only 2-3 districts. During Modi's third term it will be wiped out completely," the UP CM, who originally hails from Pauri district, said.

Under Modi's leadership, 80 crore people were given free rations, 50 lakh people got medical cover under the Ayushman Yojana, 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts were created to eliminate corruption, 12 crore farmers were given Kisan Samman Nidhi and 4 crore poor given houses of their own, he said.

The party's manifesto promises to give houses to three crore more people, he said.

Congress gave one AIIMS, Vajpayee government gave six and under Narendra Modi 15 AIIMS are being built, he said.

Adityanath also mentioned various projects launched by the Modi government over the last ten years to strengthen road, rail and air connectivity in Uttarakhand.

Talking about his roots in Pauri, he said coming here is like coming face to face with himself.

He said people here sometimes express their concern about criminals escaping from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand due to his government's policy of zero-tolerance towards them.

"I want to assure them that I will not leave criminals in a state fit enough to cross UP's borders," Yogi said.

