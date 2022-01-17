Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration is committed to fulfilling the aspirations and developmental needs of the people.

Sinha made the observation while interacting with a delegation of Panchayati Raj Institutions led by the Ganderbal District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Nuzhat Ishaq at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

“The administration is working on several fronts for the holistic and equitable development of all sections and regions of the Union Territory. The government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations and developmental needs of the people,” Sinha said.

During the meeting, the spokesman said the members of the delegation discussed with the lieutenant governor various area-specific issues on the development of the Ganderbal district and the welfare of people.

They submitted memorandums with demands and issues regarding improvement of road connectivity, health, power and drinking water facilities besides sanctioning of fire and emergency sub-stations for Chattergul, Ganiwan and Sonamarg.

The issues and demands also included the upgradation of schools, exploring the tourism potential and strengthening of the health sector, besides expediting other developmental projects in the district, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor assured them that all their genuine demands would be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.

Sinha directed Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kaur of the Rural Development Department, who too was present at the meeting, to extend all possible help to the DDC Chairperson and the PRI representatives for discharging their roles and responsibilities smoothly and efficiently.

