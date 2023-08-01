Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): In a major major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred a total of 336 Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officials.

In an order issued by the Department of Personnel on Monday all the concerned officials have been asked to comply with the official notification.

The reshuffle is significant as it has come ahead of the scheduled assembly election in the state.

Earlier on June 2 the state government transferred seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred.

"It has come to the notice that in the administrative secretariat and other department offices, the officers keep on continuing on a particular post and department only. This affects the transparency and credibility of the administration," according to a government notification.

"Therefore, with the aim of maintaining trust in the administration, it is being directed that the tenure of one officer in a particular position should be a maximum of three years and in special cases, five years," the notification added. (ANI)

