New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Sainik Schools Society (SSS) will be filled by candidates who already qualified in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE-22) and has declared the first provisional list of 485 shortlisted candidates in ten newly approved Sainik Schools, according to the Defence Ministry.

The candidature will be filled through the automated system for the conduct of e-Counselling where at least 40 per cent of seats in these newly approved Sainik Schools, will be filled by candidates already qualified in AISSEE-22.

With the declaration of the result of e-counselling on May 21, 2022, on the portal https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ecounselling, Sainik Schools Society has moved one more step ahead in the direction of the Government's aim of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode throughout the country.

The portal for admission into new Sainik Schools with whom the society has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was activated from May 8 to May 14, 2022, wherein 12,000 AISSEE-2022 qualified candidates got themselves registered for the e-counselling.

Candidates can see results and further instructions related to admission on the official website of Sainik schools.

The Defence Ministry said that the candidates had the option to select up to ten schools for allocation.

Subsequently, based on the rank and priority of the students for the schools, automated allocation of students for the schools was carried out whereafter the provisionally shortlisted candidate is required to accept the allotment and proceed for the admission formalities or indicate the option to be considered for the second round of counselling or unwillingness for further consideration.

It also informed that the dates for physical verification at the respective School level will be intimated to the candidates who have accepted or locked their choices by the approved new Sainik Schools to the candidates.

Seats not filled after the specified date of completion of the first round will be filled through the second round of counselling for which the dates will be announced in the portal, it added.

Apart from this, upto 60 per cent of students will be admitted from eligible students already studying in the newly-approved Sainik schools.

For such students, a separate qualifying admission test (New Sainik Schools Entrance Examination-NSSEE-22) will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly. This admission test will be on a similar pattern as that of AISSEE.

The registration process for the admission of such eligible students already studying in these newly approved Sainik Schools and desirous of admission to the Sainik school vertical in their concerned school will be opened shortly and the date of admission test will be announced through the NTA portal, it said. (ANI)

