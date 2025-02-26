Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Assam government has signed 114 Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) worth approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore on the first day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, marking a significant step toward industrial growth and economic prosperity for the state.

The Chief Minister's Office posted on X about the achievements of the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Assam emerges as a top investment destination. On Day 1 of Advantage Assam 2, the state signed 114 MoUs worth approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore with leading companies, including Adani Total Gas, Tata Power, ONGC, Oil India, Essar Group, JSW Energy, AMUL, PNB, DP World, Welspun, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and NRL etc," it said.

"These strategic partnerships will fuel industrial growth, generate employment, and drive Assam's economic expansion. With a thriving business ecosystem, the state is poised to usher in a new era of prosperity," the CMO added on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, attended a thematic session titled "Advancing Semiconductor Horizons in Assam for Viksit Bharat," organised as part of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0--Investment & Infrastructure Summit' in Guwahati.

The session aimed to highlight Assam's semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem, emphasizing innovation, infrastructure development, and investment opportunities for key government, industry, and academia stakeholders to discuss the semiconductor industry's future in Assam and its role in India's broader semiconductor strategy.

Chief Minister Sarma, speaking on the occasion, said that the state is laying the foundation for cutting-edge technology that will shape industries, transform lives, and place Assam on the global semiconductor map.

The Chief Minister said that the state-of-the-art OSAT unit at Jagiroad, developed by Tata Electronics, is set to commence production in 2025. It has an impressive capacity to produce over 48 million chips daily using Indigenous technologies, and it is poised to be a game-changer.

The project is expected to generate 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, opening doors for local talent, fostering skill development, and inspiring the youth of Assam to dream bigger. (ANI)

