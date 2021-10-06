Coimbatore, October 6: Afraid to face inquiry in connection with an alleged accident, a 41-year-old man from Tirupur district allegedly died by suicide, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Shanmugham dashed his car against a woman with whom he had a property dispute. Based on a complaint, the police said they took him to the station for interrogation. Also Read | Battlegrounds Mobile India To Get PUBG Mobile's Mega Modes Soon.

During interrogation, police said Shanmugham sought permission to go to the rest room and vomitted there apparently after taking poisoned, powdered cow dung. He was taken to the Government Hospital, Tirupur, police said. Also Read | Nokia T20 Tablet With 8,200mAh Battery & 2K Display Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Without cooperating during treatment, he again swallowed the powdered dung which he had with him but was overpowered by the staff at the facility. Later, the doctors, attending on him, declared him dead, they said.

Investigations were on to find out whether he had consumed the powder before being taken to the station or while going to the rest room, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)