Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, most of the 'pariwarwadis' will be seen offering 'kar seva' with Lord Ram devotees in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally in Ambedkar Nagar, Adityanath said, "When we come back after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, most of these 'pariwarwadis' will be seen offering 'Kar Seva' with Ram devotees in Ayodhya...BJP govt believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'."

He further said, "'Haathi' slipping here and there...Cycle can be easily punctured...Those who ate the poor's ration, we've bulldozers for them. Power of bulldozer is such that it's used for construction and to raze illegal possession of mafias, corrupt ministers."

The fifth phase of UP elections will be held on February 27 and the result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

