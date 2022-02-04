New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police informed said.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2022: NTA To Release Exam Dates Soon; Know How To Register and Other Details Here.

According to sources, Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday, said sources.

Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

Also Read | Poco X4 5G Reportedly Listed on NBTC Website, Launch Expected Soon.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)