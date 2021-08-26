Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 in the search for a man who shot a teenage girl dead while she recorded him beating up her father, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 20 in Kaidhan village in Gagha area.

Kajal Singh, aged around 17, was shot by one Vijay Prajapati, who entered her house and was beating up her father Raju Nayan Singh over a money-related dispute. The girl was recording a video of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada said.

The accused had fled the scene after shooting the girl in the abdomen, the SP said.

The girl succumbed to her injury on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Lucknow.

On Wednesday evening, police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the information leading to the arrest of the accused.

The SP said five teams led by SP (South) are trying to arrest the accused.

