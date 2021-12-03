New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Hours after joining the Congress party on Friday, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Friday met party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed development in Punjab with him.

Sidhu Moosewala while speaking to reporters here today, said, "We discussed with Rahul ji the development of Punjab."

On being asked about the reason behind entering politics, Moosewala said, "For the betterment of Punjab and our area, I joined the Congress party".

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the meeting told the media persons that Moosewala is a youth icon.

"Now Raja Varring and Harish Chaudhary are his mentors. Whenever he feels so, he can talk to them. Now we have a youth icon and grounded person. But this is just the beginning," added Sidhu.

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu while speaking to media said, "Today he (Moosewala) has come here to take blessings of his boss."

Today, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress party in Chandigarh, in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

