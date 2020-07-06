Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): After the death of 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur, Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar has instructed senior police officers to go for raids after collecting the necessary information to avoid loss of lives of policemen.

"After the death of 8 policemen in an encounter in UP's Kanpur, I have instructed senior police officers to go for raids after collecting necessary information via local intelligence network to avoid loss of lives of policemen," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Elyments App Launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu; Here Are key Features And How to Download 'Made in India' Mobile App.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat | Heavy Rainfall, Lightning And Thunderstorm Hit Dwarka : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)