New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The AAP National General Secretary Organisation and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, convened a meeting at the party headquarters regarding the success of the door-to-door campaign and the training for the upcoming 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' public dialogue campaign starting from January 4.

The 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concluded on Saturday. This campaign ran from December 1 to December 30, 2023.

Addressing the meeting, AAP's National General Secretary Organisation Sandeep Pathak, congratulated everyone for making the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign a success without leaving any stone unturned.

Sandeep Pathak acknowledged the success of the party's door-to-door campaign, reaching every household in Delhi.

"The campaign achieved far more success than anticipated. To further build on this success, the party is now launching the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad' campaign in Delhi, commencing on January 4th, 2024, with the participation of all AAP ministers, MLAs, and councillors. Just like the 'Mai Kejriwal' signature campaign, we have to make 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad' a huge success. We have to ensure the participation of as many people as possible from across Delhi during the public dialogue campaign," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak mentioned that the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign received abundant love and support from the people of Delhi. Delhiites unanimously believe that the Modi government is plotting various conspiracies to imprison their Chief Minister.

They opined that they wouldn't allow their Chief Minister to be arrested under any circumstances. The good work done by CM Arvind Kejriwal for them has not been done by any other Chief Minister.

Delhiites expressed, "We deeply love our Chief Minister; we elected him as the Chief Minister of Delhi. If the Modi government arrests our Chief Minister through conspiracy, CM Arvind Kejriwal should not resign under any circumstance. He should run the government even from jail. If the Modi government arrests our Chief Minister, we will also go to jail with him."

"Our leaders informed the people of Delhi about the autocracy of the Modi government by going door-to-door. We informed Delhiites about how the Modi government is conspiring to eliminate the AAP and Delhi's CM, Arvind Kejriwal. We told people that anyone who questions the Modi government is either suspended or put behind bars. If Modi Ji fears anyone, it's Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

"Due to this fear, Modi has conspired to arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP aims to disintegrate the AAP after putting Arvind Kejriwal in confinement. I want to tell the BJP that we have never bowed before and will never bow ahead. Even if all our leaders are jailed, we will continue fighting for honesty and truth. Discussions about the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign are happening across Delhi today," he added.

During this meeting, AAP's ministers Imran Hussain, AAP Delhi Vice Presidents and MLAs Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Gulab Singh, and Jitendra Singh Tomar participated. Additionally, all AAP MLAs, councillors, district presidents, district secretaries, other officials, and workers were also present. (ANI)

