New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, Congress said BJP has conspired against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by putting officials under pressure from agencies.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: "Even in Maharashtra, Vinod Rai tendencies are in administration. Congress alliance govt didn't come to know abt Satyapal Singh. The letter clearly appears to be an afterthought. Conversation being shown today should have happened a year ago. No sane person would do that after Antelia's case."

"How BJP levelled same allegations of ransom earlier? If SSR case can be registered in Patna, why can't Mohan Delkar case be investigated in Mumbai where he committed suicide? As per CRPC investigation takes place where the incident took place. So-called SMS proofs appear to be manufactured for self-defense," he said in another tweet.

Sawant said BJP leaders get secret info so early and planned manner.

"HM had told a month ago that some officials were under pressure. BJP has conspired against the MVA govt by putting officials under pressure from agencies. This is evident from the fact that the BJP leaders get secret info so early and planned manner," he tweeted.

"by which they react swiftly. Why readiness shown by Centre in Ambani case not seen in Delkar case? Delkar wrote letters to Modi Shah. But nobody paid attention to it. Did they resign? Clear from letter that BJP is involved in Delkar case and a scam has been hatched to suppress it," he said in another tweet.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".In the eight-page letter, Singh has complained of "political interference" by Deshmukh.He said the case about a car with explosives having been found near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was being investigated by the ATS and the NIA and all his officers rendered "all necessary assistance for a free and fair investigation".

Singh said that at one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident in mid-March 2021, he had told Thackeray about "several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Home Minister". (ANI)

