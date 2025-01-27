New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first leader since Swami Vivekananda to give India's culture and heritage a new identity on the world stage, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister made the remark he and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the WAVES Bazaar, an e-marketplace for the media and entertainment industry to link content creators with the market by offering them a platform to connect, collaborate and grow.

The e-marketplace was launched with India set to host the first World Audio Video and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) later this year.

Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Modi envisioned WAVES as a landmark in the creative economy on the scale of what the Davos platform is for economic matters.

Vaishnaw said Modi was the first leader since Swami Vivekananda to give India's culture and heritage a new identity on the world stage.

"For the first time since Vivekananda, a leadership has emerged from India that takes pride in its culture and is presenting it on the world stage," he said.

Earlier, Vaishnaw and Shekhawat launched the WAVES Bazaar. The two ministers also launched WAVES CIC -Wah Ustad Challenge dedicated to discovering, and promoting India's most exceptional vocal talent in classical and semi-classical music.

The Wah Ustad competition, conceptualised by the Dilli Gharana in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Doordarshan, provides a prestigious platform for classically trained vocalists to showcase their skills, officials said.

"Cultural heritage is the biggest asset of India. WAVES will be a platform to take this power on the world stage and an opportunity for all budding artists to showcase their skills," Shekhawat said.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said WAVES Bazaar is a transformative initiative designed to bring together creators, buyers, and collaborators across the media and entertainment spectrum, including films, television, music, Esports, gaming, animation, comics, AVGC-XR, and beyond.

The platform enables users to showcase their content, pitch projects, and build meaningful connections that transcend geographical boundaries.

The ministers also unveiled a challenge - 'Make The World Wear Khadi' -- that involves inviting advertising professionals and freelancers to develop innovative campaigns that position Khadi as a global brand.

The ministers also announced WAVES Awards in categories such as Game of the Year, Film of the Year, and Advertising Campaign of the Year.

The awards also include Special Selection Awards, honouring lifetime achievements and significant impacts in fields like technology and social influence.

Nominations for the Awards open on February 15.

The ministers also unveiled 'Resonate: The EDM Challenge' which will be hosted by the Indian Music Association (IMA).

It invites artists, composers, musicians, and performers from around the world to showcase their exceptional talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) production.

Vaishnaw also announced a new challenge aimed at promoting films that explore India's rich tourism and cultural heritage.

"This initiative challenges filmmakers to delve deep into the nation's vibrant cultural tapestry, showcasing it to both national and international audiences," an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)