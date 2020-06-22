Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) Newly elected Rajya Sabha member, Deepak Prakash, who is the BJP's Jharkhand unit president, on Monday expressed gratitude towards the AJSU party and two independent MLAs for casting their votes for him in the June 19 biennial elections.

Prakash won one of the two seats, securing 31 of the total 79 votes with the help of the two-MLA AJSU party and two independent members, Saryu Roy and Amit Yadav.

The other seat went to JMM president and former chief minister Shibu Soren, who got 30 votes. Congress candidate Shahzada Anwar finished third, securing 18 votes.

"The AJSU party is a natural and old ally of the BJP. The parties had also fought side by side for a separate Jharkhand state. And the NDA is getting stronger," Prakash told a press conference here.

Since the creation of separate Jharkhand state in 2000, the AJSU party fought Assembly elections as an NDA ally but it contested Lok Sabha polls separately. In 2019, however, the party fought the Assembly polls separately and Lok Sabha elections together the BJP.

The BJP has 25 MLAs in the House and with the Election Commission declaring Babulal Marandi as a BJP voter, Prakash secured 26 votes.

With Independent members Roy and Yadav and the two MLAs of the AJSU party voting for him, Prakash got 30 votes. His 31st vote could have come from one of the free hand voters.

