Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the intelligence department apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, at Agartala Railway Station on Saturday, the Agartala GRP said in a statement.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that all three had entered India illegally and were planning to travel further into southern states via train through Kolkata. Authorities suspect their movement was part of a broader human trafficking or illegal immigration network.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kamrun Nessa (23), a resident of Dhaka, and two men--Md. Ismail Hossain (22) and Md. Noor Hossain (25), both from Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The trio is currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Officials believe further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses. Police sources indicate that more crucial information is expected to be extracted during extended questioning.

A case has been officially registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station, and the accused will be presented before the Hon'ble Court tomorrow. Authorities are treating this as a serious breach of national security and are continuing efforts to uncover the full extent of the illegal network.

Earlier, in a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the staff of Police Station South Campus, South West District, Delhi, detained eight Bangladeshi nationals found residing unlawfully in various areas of the city.

The operation was executed on April 15, 2025, following a tip-off regarding the presence of illegal migrants near Satya Niketan Market. Following their detention, the deportation process was promptly initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, and all eight individuals were transferred to the designated deportation centre on April 16.

Investigations revealed that most of them had entered India illegally between 2007 and 2023 through various border crossings, including Tripura, Ghoja Donga, and Benapole, with some using the assistance of brokers. Several were found working in Delhi as domestic helpers or enrolled in vocational training programs. (ANI)

