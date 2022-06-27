New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Reiterating its demand for a rollback of the Agnipath scheme, the Congress on Monday alleged the new military recruitment scheme was neither in the interest of national security nor the youth of the country, and that it will weaken the security forces.

Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash said the government should also release the youth who were detained for protests against the scheme and should talk to them regarding their concerns.

"We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shun his arrogance and accede to the youth's demand. The Congress stands with the youth in their demand for an immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme. We demand that the BJP government should not weaken national security by implementing this scheme.

"The government should provide security rather than insecurity to lakhs of men and women who aspire to serve the nation by joining the armed forces," he told reporters.

The government has itself admitted to a shocking 1,25,000 non-commissioned vacancies in armed forces, he claimed.

"We also demand releasing the large number of innocent youths, who have been put in various jails across the nation to curb the youth agitation," Prakash said, adding that their concerns should be addressed instead after consultations.

He alleged that the Agnipath scheme was thrusting the youth into darkness and weakening the strength of the country's armed forces.

The Congress leader also sought to know as to why the government was not coming forward to talk about the reasons for bringing the scheme "opposed by ex-servicemen and experts", and asked why the dispensation was asking defence officials to explain instead.

Prakash accused the government of compromising on national security by privatising ordinance factories which were supplementing the armed forces with supplies used by them.

"No patriot would attempt to privatise defence PSUs," he said.

He said Congress leaders and activists on Monday participated in nationwide Satyagraha against the "ill-conceived" Agnipath scheme in more than 3,500 assembly headquarters across the country.

This follows a satyagraha against the scheme by the Congress on June 20, and a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to withdraw the controversial scheme.

Prakash said the Congress stands with lakhs of ex-servicemen who are concerned about the scheme's impact on the ethos, unit cohesion and combat effectiveness of the armed forces.

Introducing differential training standards and discriminatory pay and allowances among our soldiers threatens to disturb long-established standards with no clear benefit, he claimed.

"We are concerned that such gimmicks are being experimented with at a time of deteriorating global security and rising threats to our borders. Just today there are reports of a continuing buildup of Chinese troops and infrastructure across the LAC, including upgraded armour, artillery, rocket systems, air defence systems and airfields. New divisions are being brought into the western sector and accommodation built for Chinese 1,20,000 troops," he said.

